Samsung's 'Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle' may solve an infuriating Watch 5 Pro issue

What you need to know

Samsung has listed a new "Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle" on its website.

The product should help users solve the watch not sitting flush against its current wireless charging plate.

There is currently no other information in terms of availability on the product's page.

Samsung is looking to rectify a problem with the Watch 5 Pro's new watch band, which can prevent charging wirelessly on some devices.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Samsung has recently listed (opens in new tab) this new "Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle" on its website. The company doesn't provide any more information regarding the new product, although it looks like it's designed to let your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sit right on top as it charges. As 9to5 speculates, it's unclear whether or not users will need to use a charging puck to place atop the cradle to use it as such or if the cradle itself will charge the device. Either way, it would allow for the band to dangle perfectly out of the way.

There is a hole cutout at the bottom of the cradle, which should be for users to place the charging cord to power the product. There also may be an LED light on the device to let people know when their watch is finished charging.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung ) Image 1 of 3

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a step forward for those looking for a more athletic, outdoor type of smartwatch. Although, there are some issues with the watch, like its thickness and weight, which can make it uncomfortable to wear for extended periods.

The primary issue which has probably prompted Samsung's latest product is the watch not being flush while lying down to charge, particularly on smartphones that support reverse wireless charging. Like some of the best Android smartwatches on the market, the Watch 5 Pro supports wireless charging, but it's infuriatingly difficult to get the watch to sit down against some chargers, mainly due to the D-Buckle Sport band it comes with. Thus you'd have to take the band off every time you want to charge it wirelessly, which can become a hassle.

Of course, there are other Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bands if the D-Buckle Sport provided band isn't comfortable for you. That said, as of right now, there is no way or purchasing this new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle. Samsung's website lists the product for zero dollars and zero cents, and no other information is given on the site about availability just yet.

However, there is a function where interested parties can enter their information into the "Notify Me" section, which should alert you to developments about the product.