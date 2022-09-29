Samsung gives the Galaxy Watch 3 new life, latest update brings some Watch 5 goodies

What you need to know

Samsung previously launched the Galaxy Watch 5 series with new watch faces and updated health features.

The company is bringing some of these features to its older devices, including the Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch 3.

The new Watch 3 update brings snore detection and new health functionality.

Even though Samsung has moved on to Wear OS, the company isn't leaving its Tizen-based smartwatches behind, at least not yet. The company is now updating the Galaxy Watch 3 with some new features that arrived alongside the newly launched Galaxy Watch 5.

The update, which started rolling out on Wednesday, is the largest issued to the watch since last November when Samsung brought features from Galaxy Watch 4 series. It includes new Pro analog and Gradient number watch faces borrowed from the Galaxy Watch 5, as well as updated health features like snore detection. Samsung also highlights an improved Daily Activity Indicator to synchronize mobile health data and "improve convenience."

Interestingly, the official changelog does not mention expanding blood pressure and ECG monitoring to the Galaxy Watch 3 in more regions, which the company previously highlighted in August. It's possible this will come in another update.

The update comes with build number R840XXU1DVH4, and users can update the watch using the Galaxy Wearable app.

Samsung announced in August that it was extending some of the latest Galaxy Watch 5 features to its older devices, including its Tizen smartwatches. Despite its new focus on Wear OS, the company has been pretty good at supporting its older watches and has made good on its promise to continue supporting what were once some of the best Android smartwatches on the market.

The company stated that it would update the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with these new features, although it doesn't appear to be live just yet. That said, it should only be a matter of time.