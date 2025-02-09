OnePlus' new health lab is a big step for its wellness technology

What you need to know

OnePlus has opened a massive 4,840m² Health Lab in Guangdong, China, built to push the limits of wellness innovation.

The lab is stacked with high-end gear, from motion capture setups to metabolic tracking, all designed to fine-tune OnePlus wearables.

The lab can mimic running, cycling, rowing, skiing, and more, with 20 pro-grade simulators for top-tier testing.

OnePlus has officially opened its Health Laboratory in Guangdong, China, designed to crunch data and keep things user-centric to help people feel their best.

The facility is set to supercharge health tech in OnePlus devices. The lab is packed with top-notch gear for R&D, covering everything from simulating workout conditions and tracking energy burn to motion capture and health-focused optics. Basically, it’s a playground for pushing the limits of wellness tech.

The Health Lab’s grand opening comes just before OnePlus unveils its next-gen smartwatch.

With its new 4,840 square meter Health Lab, OnePlus is doubling down on its push for smarter health and wellness tech. This space is designed to fuel innovation for the OnePlus Health app and the Watch 2 and 2R lineups.

OnePlus’s Health Lab has a killer setup for testing aerobic workouts. This R&D zone can mimic all sorts of activities—running, cycling, rowing, skiing, you name it. It’s stacked with 20 high-end simulators, like cycling rigs, massive treadmills, rowers, and climbing machines, giving researchers top-tier tools to work with.

Plus, there’s a 1,000-square-meter ball sports lab decked out with 24 infrared cameras for motion tracking, breaking down every move with precision.

The Health Lab is also built for research, packed with top-notch, industry-standard gear and tons of test scenarios. Take the energy metabolism module, for example: it uses a pulmonary function system to track stuff like oxygen use, calorie burn, and fat-burning efficiency. This helps fine-tune algorithms for wearables by studying how different people’s metabolisms react in different situations.

To really nail sports and health features, the lab also mimics real-world running and walking patterns across a bunch of simulated environments.

OnePlus broke ground on its Health Lab back in early 2023, pouring €13.5 million into building this high-tech hub.