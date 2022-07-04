The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a ton of bug fixes with One UI Watch 4.5 Beta 3

What you need to know

Samsung has released the third One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4.

The update introduces a bunch of improvements and plenty of bug fixes.

It comes as UI changes for Wear OS 3.5 and One UI Watch 4.5 were leaked recently.

Samsung finally lifted the One UI beta program's restriction to smartphones last month when it announced that Galaxy Watch 4 owners could hop in the tests. After two beta releases, the company began July with another One UI Watch beta build.

The third One UI Watch 4.5 beta includes plenty of bug fixes and improvements to the system's core functionality (via XDA Developers (opens in new tab)). One of the highlight fixes addresses a system crash that occurred when you tap the Home button while scrolling.

It also fixes a Bixby music playback issue and the inability to restore after Tile backups. The update also solves a Bluetooth connection problem when running the Gallery app, as well as a previous power consumption issue caused by the Galaxy Buds' auto switch communication.

In addition to the bug fixes, One UI Watch 4.5 beta 3 includes a host of quality-of-life improvements. One of them makes the touch sensitivity more stable. The watch face GUI has also been improved, as has the wearing detection.

Several apps, including Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, and World Clock, have seen performance improvements as well. Samsung provides a complete changelog (opens in new tab) on its community help page.

The new beta carries the firmware version ZVFA. You can install it through the Galaxy Wearable app by navigating to Galaxy Watch 4 > Watch 4 settings > Watch software update.

It arrives as Evan Blass provided our best look yet at the upcoming UI changes with Wear OS 3.5 and One UI Watch 4.5. The leak revealed new accessibility customization options, visibility improvements, and interaction adjustments coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 and many of the best Android smartwatches launching this year.