Mobvoi teases the TicWatch Pro 5, and you can already enter to win one

What you need to know

Mobvoi has continued teasing its upcoming TicWatch Pro 5.

The upcoming smartwatch can be won through a social media competition.

The teasers hint that the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 watch may launch in May.

It's been roughly a year since Mobvoi teased its upcoming Wear OS smartwatch, but new teasers suggest it is very close to launching.

The company has begun teasing the TicWatch Pro 5 on social media as part of a new #HighfivePro5 campaign where participants can win the new smartwatch. The campaign also appears on the company website, but the landing page (opens in new tab) doesn't appear to work.

You can follow Mobvoi's instructions on how to enter, but there will apparently be one winner every day from May 14 to May 23.

Share a pic of you and your smartwatch (it can be any brand)⌚️A stunning sunset, city view, or landscape... Pin the city, @ 2 friends and be sure to add #HighfivePro5 & follow us.Post with most likes will be gifted a brand new TicWatch Pro 5 from today to May 23 EVERY DAY!!🎁 https://t.co/oSg7iRUKDI pic.twitter.com/73cTJRkg2TMay 14, 2023 See more

Images showcase people wearing what appears to be the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, but the company posted a separate Tweet showing what we believe is the side of the upcoming smartwatch. Based on previous leaks of the device, we can see the center-mounted crown, the single button, and the microphone hole on one side. It's rumored that the watch crown will rotate like on Fossil smartwatches, allowing for easier navigation.

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

Based on the May 23 date, we can assume the watch may launch this month, which would be a huge relief for fans that have been waiting for the device since it was first teased in 2022. The TicWatch Pro 5 is set to be the first Wear OS smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, which promises big performance and efficiency gains compared to the previous Snapdragon chip.

A recent leak apparently spilled the beans on just about all that we can expect from the watch, including 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a large 611mAh battery, and Mobvoi'd dual display technology.

The watch is expected to run Wear OS 3, despite the company's troubles with the software as users await the big update on their compatible Mobvoi smartwatches. It has been said that the update may arrive in Q3 2023, meaning there may still be a bit of a wait.