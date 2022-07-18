Mobvoi teases its next TicWatch flagship smartwatch running Wear OS

What you need to know

Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch is apparently launching soon.

The company has apparently begun inviting participants to join the test phase for what appears to be the TicWatch Pro 4.

Mobvoi's upcoming wearable is teased to have a "long duration battery" and improved design.

The list of brands going onboard with the Wear OS 3 bandwagon keeps getting longer, with Mobvoi appearing to be gearing up for its next flagship smartwatch. The Chinese firm is apparently inviting volunteers to test out the rumored TicWatch Pro 4.

A Reddit user (opens in new tab) has shared a screenshot of what seems to be an email from Mobvoi inviting customers to join its early access program for an upcoming TicWatch product (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). It didn't specify the smartwatch in question, but the email does confirm a flagship Wear OS smartwatch is in the pipeline.

That said, Mobvoi is likely referring to the successor of the TicWatch Pro 3. It's one of the best TicWatch smartwatches money can buy. In our review of the product, Chris Wedel touts its battery life, sensors, and health tracking features.

Mobvoi seems to be intent on continuing that trend with its next smartwatch. The company's communication states that the upcoming TicWatch model will have a "long duration battery." It will also supposedly have an "improved premium design," suggesting that there'll be no significant changes on the aesthetic front.

Other features mentioned in the email include NFC support for Google Pay. This implies that the upcoming wearable will be powered by Wear OS, most likely Wear OS 3. It makes sense because Mobvoi is one of the brands that has been promised the next version of Google's smartwatch operating system.

The next TicWatch flagship will also have an IP68 rating for water resistance, GPS, speaker, and microphone. It will be able to detect atrial fibrillation and stress levels, like many of the best Android smartwatches such as the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra.

Mobvoi apparently confirmed that the next-gen TicWatch "is about to be released," although the email didn't reveal any launch date for the rumored TicWatch Pro 4. Regardless, it's safe to assume that it will hit store shelves along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 later this year.