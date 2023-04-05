Mobvoi's Wear OS 3 update might not arrive until later this year

What you need to know

Mobvoi smartwatch users are still waiting to receive the Wear OS 3 update, months after other devices got it.

A Mobvoi customer service representative has stated that the update will be available on select devices in Q3 2023.

Mobvoi is also expected to launch a new smartwatch with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset.

Many Mobvoi smartwatch owners are im patiently waiting for the smartwatch OEM to release the Wear OS 3 update for its current devices. Unfortunately, they may have to wait quite a bit longer, according to a correspondence with a Mobvoi representative.

A member of a Mobvoi Facebook group posted a statement that was apparently sent from a Czech customer service clerk regarding the still-missing Wear OS 3 update. According to the statement, Mobvoi is set to update its watches in the third quarter of 2023. That means TicWatch owners may not see the update until July at the earliest.

As it stands, roughly six months have passed from when Fossil began pushing Wear OS 3 to its Gen 6 smartwatches. However, despite all the time that has passed, Mobvoi has been silent on the matter. Curiously, the customer service clerk states that the company has decided to "assign priority to other projects," which could explain why the software hasn't been pushed.

(Image credit: Android Central)

As for what these "other projects" are, we expect this could refer to the TicWatch Pro 5 that the company teased last summer. The device was set to launch sometime in 2022 as the first Wear OS watch to rock the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, but like Mobvoi's Wear OS 3 update, that device has yet to see the light of day.

Curiously, the representative notes that only the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3 will receive the Wear OS 3 update. This seemingly leaves out the regular TicWatch Pro 3, although it's possible this was a typo of sorts, and the clerk meant to include both Pro 3 models since they're both powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100.

We've contacted Mobvoi for confirmation and clarification, particularly since there can sometimes be miscommunication between the manufacturer and its customer service representatives. Mobvoi did not immediately respond to our request for comment, but we will update this article if we hear back.