Mobvoi's long-awaited TicWatch Pro 5 looks one step closer to finally launching

What you need to know

Mobvoi teased its next flagship Wear OS smartwatch last summer.

The device appears to have recently passed through the FCC.

It's expected to be the first Wear OS to sport the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip.

We've waited an awfully long time for Mobvoi to launch its next Wear OS smartwatch, and it appears we may not have to wait too much longer.

The smartwatch, which will likely be dubbed the TicWatch Pro 5, reportedly went through the FCC recently (via Droid-Life), which revealed some information about the device, including the model number WH12088. Other specs we can glean from the certification include Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. However, the most interesting spec has to do with the battery capacity.

The application shows the watch may feature a 611mAh battery, which is a bit larger than the 590mAh battery on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Mobvoi's last flagship watch also had a large battery and could last a few days on a single charge, which bodes well for the TicWatch Pro 5, especially since Wear OS watches aren't known for having the best battery life.

We also get some sketches of the device with measurements included. The 47.8mm chassis suggests we may get a watch with a similar 1.4-inch display size found on the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. The sketches also reveal the watch will have what appears to be a rotating crown flanked by a button on one side and a mic on the other.

(Image credit: FCC)

The watch is expected to be the first Wear OS 3 smartwatch from Mobvoi. The company first teased the device last summer for a fall launch but has been surprisingly silent since. Qualcomm also indicated that Mobvoi would be the first company to launch a Wear OS smartwatch with the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. The chip is supposed to bring better performance and increased efficiency, which could also bode well for battery life.

Unfortunately, like the Wear OS 3 update for existing TicWatch smartwatches, Mobvoi has kept us in the dark on when it plans to launch the device. However, its presence in the FCC is a good indicator that we'll see something soon.