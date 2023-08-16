The TicWatch Pro 5 now comes in Sandstone, available today

What you need to know

Mobvoi is releasing a new Sandstone colorway for the TicWatch Pro 5.

There aren't any differences in terms of hardware between the Obsidian and Sandstone models.

You can purchase the TicWatch Pro 5 in Sandstone today from Mobvoi directly for $349.

If you're tired of seeing a bunch of boring smartwatch designs and colors, then you might want to check out the TicWatch Pro 5. Mobvoi has introduced a new Sandstone colorway, offering a slightly-goldish tint for the casing and a matching watch band.

Under the hood, you won't find any differences between the Sandstone and Obsidian versions. Both models are powered by the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You'll also enjoy a 1.43-inch OLED display, complete with Mobvoi's signature Dual Display technology.

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

Some of the other key features of the TicWatch Pro 5 include a rotating crown for easier navigation, along with running Wear OS 3 out of the box. The biggest reason why you should consider this wearable is the 80 hours of battery life, something that only the Apple Watch Ultra has been able to rival.

Until the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was released with its rotating bezel, the TicWatch Pro 5 was our pick for the best Android smartwatch with a big screen. We're still working on a comparison for those two wearables, but unless you're on the Samsung train, Mobvoi's option is really compelling.

That being said, if you weren't interested in the Obsidian colorway, now's your chance to enjoy the TicWatch Pro 5 In a different flavor. You can grab this new colorway from Mobvoi directly for the same $349 price, but we won't be surprised if the Sandstone version ends up on Amazon before too long.