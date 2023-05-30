Leftover Memorial Day deal makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic cheaper than it's ever been

The holiday may be over, but there are still plenty of Memorial Day deals hanging around, particularly if you're in the market for a new smartwatch. Case in point, you can head to Amazon right now and snag a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm for just $199. That's a jaw-dropping discount of 48%, one that makes the popular wearable cheaper than it's ever been through the retailer.

The 48% discount is available on both the Silver and Black varieties of the smartwatch. Although this particular deal is for the Bluetooth model, if you prefer LTE, you'll still get an excellent 44% discount that drops the price of the watch to $239.99. Although it's been supplanted by the newer Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still ranks among the best Android smartwatches that money can buy. Stylish, rugged, yet feature-packed, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic offers comprehensive health, sleep, and fitness tracking, plus excellent app support and up to 40 hours of battery life. Pair these specs with a record-breaking discount, and you're looking at a smartwatch deal worth celebrating.

Get up to 48% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: $379.99 $199.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon now and you can save a whopping 48% on the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, a hybrid wearable that boasts intelligent health and fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and a classic stainless steel construction with a rotating bezel. As usual with Amazon discounts, this historic price drop could vanish at any time, so if you're looking to take advantage of a last-minute Memorial Day deal, now's your chance.