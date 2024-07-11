Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra waterproof? Best answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has an incredible water-resistance rating of 10ATM as well as IP68. This means you can safely swim with it down to depths that are twice as deep as with most other standard smartwatches. Combined with ultra-rugged materials, it’s one of the most durable smartwatches you can buy.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's waterproof rating?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra meets a 10ATM water resistance rating. This means you can swim down to as far as 100 meters with it for up to 10 minutes. The IP68 rating also means you can swim down to six feet for up to 30 minutes. It’s also protected from dust, though Samsung advises that you should rinse any residue from the Watch after it gets wet.

The Watch is ultra-durable, made with a Titanium Grade 4 frame and Sapphire Crystal display, so it’s built to withstand not only swimming but also other intense activities. This is also thanks to the MIL-STD-810H rating. This rating from the U.S. Department of Defense Test Method Standard, Environmental Engineering Considerations and Laboratory Tests confirms that it can operate at extreme altitudes and in high and low temperatures, and can withstand temperature shock, rain, humidity, sand and dust, vibrations, and more.

Indeed, the Watch is rated to function at a wide range of altitudes, from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high.

Keep in mind that as with any water-resistant device, the rating pertains to freshwater sources. You should heed caution if you plan to wear the watch in a heavily chlorinated pool or in the saltwater ocean. No water-resistant device is recommended to be used in such scenarios. If you do go for a quick dip, either remove the watch first or make sure to rinse it immediately with fresh water and dry it off to keep it running in optimal shape.

Also, note that water resistance degrades over time with any device. So, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is poised to become one of the best WearOS watches, is ultra-durable and boasts double the water resistance of most standard smartwatches, you’ll still want to take extra care, especially as it gets older. Consider a waterproof casing for an added layer of protection and additional peace of mind.