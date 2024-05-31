Is the Fitbit Ace LTE waterproof? Best answer: No, the Fitbit Ace LTE is not waterproof but rather water-resistant. It can withstand the pressure 50 meters of water can create, but that doesn't mean you can submerge it in 50 meters (164 feet) of water.

What to keep in mind when using your Fitbit Ace LTE near water

The Fitbit Ace LTE's 5ATM basic rating means atmospheres and is not waterproof enough to go to the pool's deep end for long periods. Instead, the kid's wearable is water-resistant. This means kids can wear it without worrying about water damage when splashing around in the bathtub, playing in the rain, or helping mom and dad with the dishes.

ATM represents atmosphere, which is the international standard for how much pressure the wearable can withstand. So, the Fitbit Ace LTE can withstand 50 meters of pressure for 10 minutes. If you see a 3ATM rating, that means that the watch can only withstand 30 meters of water pressure. The lowest rating you'll see is 1ATM, and the highest is 20ATM.

These smartwatches are tested in a lab with fresh water sources, not salt or highly chlorinated pool water. To be safe, it is a very good idea to take the smartwatch off before diving into the pool.

What's the difference between waterproof and water-resistant? When something is waterproof, it's impervious and entirely sealed from any damage water can cause. When a device is water-resistant, it can resist the perforation of water up to a certain point. When the Fitbit Ace LTE kid's smartwatch leaves the factory, it comes with a rating of 5ATM under ISO (International Organization for Standardization) standard 22810:2010. Still, that rating can degrade over time due to drops, normal wear and tear, disassembly, or damage. So, it's a good idea to put the Fitbit Ace LTE in a waterproof pouch to keep it safe.

(Image credit: Fitbit / Google)

The Fitbit Ace LTE kid's wearable is designed for use in shallow water and does not involve activities with water at high velocity or temperature. If you get some water on the wearable, Fitbit recommends drying the watch and the band for proper care. The smartwatch is not dustproof, so extra care is a must in dusty areas, which will help prolong the device's use for a while.

You won't find an IP rating on the Fitbit Ace LTE, but that doesn't mean you can't tell the amount of water it can be exposed to, thanks to the 5ATM rating. What's the difference between an IP and ATM rating? The IP rating indicates the protection a device has against water and dust. The highest IP rating available is the IP69K.

As noted before, an ATM rating measures the water pressure a device can withstand before suffering water damage, and is more common in wearables. A 20ATM rating is suitable for pressure equal to a depth of 200 meters and can be used in high-speed water sports, snorkeling, diving, and everyday activities such as showering and getting caught in the rain.

The bottom line: It's best to put the smartwatch aside when going to the water park to keep it safe. There are waterproof smartwatches made for diving, but those are not kid smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or a swim-proof smartwatch from the Garmin lineup.