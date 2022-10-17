How to set up the Pixel Watch

We know you're as excited as we were to learn that the Pixel Watch was finally being released. This is a device that's been rumored for the better part of a decade, and you can actually buy one for yourself. Whether you're just waiting for yours to arrive or not, we'll walk you through how to set up Pixel Watch.

How to set up Pixel Watch

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

1. Take your Pixel Watch and connect it to the included charger.

2. If it doesn't turn on automatically, press the crown for three seconds.

3. Download the Google Pixel Watch app on your Android phone.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

4. When the prompt appears on your Android phone, tap the Connect button.

5. Confirm the PIN code on your phone and Pixel Watch.

6. Read the Terms of Service and tap the I agree button.

(Image credit: Android Central)

7. After a few moments, select the Google account that you wish to use on the Pixel Watch.

8. From the "Welcome to your new Google Pixel Watch" page, tap the Next button.

9. Put the Pixel Watch on your wrist.

10. Tap Next.

11. Set your Pixel Watch orientation by selecting which wrist you will wear it on, and which way the crown will face.

12. Tap Next.

(Image credit: Android Central)



13. Follow the on-screen steps to learn how to attach and replace your band.

(Image credit: Android Central)

14. Tap Next to connect your Fitbit account to the Pixel Watch.

15. Tap Set up to enable Google Assistant.

16. Follow the on-screen steps to finish the Google Assistant setup.

(Image credit: Android Central)

17. When prompted, tap the I agree button if you want to activate Voice Match. Otherwise, tap the Skip button.

18. Tap Continue on the "You're almost done!" page.

(Image credit: Android Central)

19. Set up either a PIN or Pattern lock on your Pixel Watch.

20. Once complete, tap Next to confirm that you want to set up Google Wallet. Otherwise, tap the Skip button.

21. Select apps that you wish to have installed on your Pixel Watch during the setup process.

(Image credit: Android Central)

22. Tap the Continue button.

23. From the Updating your watch... page, tap the See top features button.

(Image credit: Android Central)

24. Follow the different pages to learn about the different hardware features of your Pixel Watch.

(Image credit: Android Central)

25. On the Setup complete! page, tap the Done button.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Don't forget to set up Fitbit!

In most cases, you'll likely find that there's a software update available for your Pixel Watch out of the box. This update will be downloaded automatically, and when you see the Watch restart, the update is being installed. If you want to make the most out of your Pixel Watch, you'll need to connect your Fitbit account.

1. Open the Google Pixel Watch app on your phone.

2. Tap the Open Fitbit app button.

3. Follow the on-screen steps to log into your Fitbit account.

(Image credit: Android Central)

If you already had the Fitbit app installed, you won't need to do anything but open the app and wait for the Pixel Watch to be recognized. Now, you'll be able to jump back into the Fitbit app whenever you want to get a detailed look at how well you sleep or your most recent workout with one of the best Android smartwatches.