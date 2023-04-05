How to connect your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or 4 to Peleton

Peloton has about 3 million subscribers that use its fitness tech, many of whom probably bought the official heart rate band to pair with it. But if you use one of the latest Galaxy Watches, you can now sync it to your Peloton using the watch app, so your heart rate appears on the display in real time.

This should work with the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4, two of the most popular wearables on the market. But in case you don't know how to make this new functionality work, we'll outline the simple steps of how to connect your Samsung Galaxy watch to Peloton.

How to connect your Samsung Galaxy Watch to Peloton

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Make sure you have an Android phone running version 8.0 or later with the latest version (6.22) of the Samsung Health app. If the latter isn't available, it's possible Samsung hasn't rolled out the update in your area yet.

2. Install the Peloton Wear OS app (opens in new tab) on your Galaxy Watch. Specifically, on the Play Store page, tap the green arrow next to Install to find Install on more devices and check the box next to your watch.

3. Open the Peloton Wear OS app on your Galaxy Watch. Allow any necessary permissions.

4. On your Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row, or Guide, start a workout or live class.

5. A pair prompt should appear on your Galaxy Watch; tap Connect.

You should now see your live heart rate on your Peloton display! You'll need to connect your watch at the start of every workout, but the syncing process should be near-instantaneous every time.

We consider the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro two of the best fitness smartwatches available for at-home workouts, and this new integration only bolsters that reputation.

The Apple Watch has supported live heart rate data on Peloton bikes since last year, so it's a welcome relief that Android users will finally have access to this feature. We simply hope other Android watches running Wear OS like the Pixel Watch or Fossil Gen 6 will get this same integration soon.

In the meantime, if you don't have a Galaxy Watch but want live heart rate data, some of these heart rate monitor straps should connect directly to your Peloton.