Google Wallet on Wear OS shows up for users in more countries
Three more countries have been added to the list.
What you need to know
- Google has expanded Google Wallet on Wear OS to three additional countries.
- The service is now available in Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Kuwait.
- This brings the total number of supported countries to 60.
Google Wallet on Wear OS is rolling out to three more countries as part of an effort to replace Google Pay in many territories where the service is available.
The search giant announced in a community post (opens in new tab) that Google Wallet for Wear OS smartwatches is being expanded to Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Kuwait. This means that the service is now available in over 60 countries, which you can find in this complete list (opens in new tab).
Google Wallet's support for Wear OS-powered wearables comes in handy if you want to head for the nearest convenience shop with one less thing to bring with you. This is assuming, of course, that your destination store accepts Google Wallet or at least contactless payments to process your payment.
With the latest expansion, Google wants to make sure that the ability to effortlessly pay with your smartwatch is widely adopted sooner. While not as feature-rich as its counterpart on many of the best Android phones, the Wallet app on Wear OS allows you to perform basic tasks such as making a payment by tapping your wrist.
Nonetheless, Google promised last year that it would bring more capabilities to Wallet for wearables, including the ability to pay for tickets for public transport or events. On mobile devices, it will also be your single storage location for digital versions of your cards and other documents.
If you haven't installed the app on your smartwatch yet, you can download the latest version from the Play Store (opens in new tab). It is compatible with watches running Wear OS 2 or Wear OS 3 when paired with an Android phone.
