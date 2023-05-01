Check your Pixel Watch for the May 2023 update

What you need to know

Google has released the latest monthly update for the Pixel Watch.

The update includes the May 2023 security patch, with no other fixes or improvements listed.

Google is also pushing the May 2023 update for Pixel smartphones.

Google is kicking off the month of May with a few updates for Pixel devices. Owners of the Pixel Watch can expect the latest May 2023 update to arrive on their devices starting Monday and through the next week.

The update changelog doesn't reveal much, which has been the case for most Pixel Watch updates this year. The update only includes the May 2023 security patch, which the company has already detailed in its latest Android Security Bulletin. However, there don't appear to be any bug fixes, new features, or improvements included.

The update bumps the software to version RWDA.230114.013. Pixel Watch owners can update their watches by navigating to Settings > Software > Software update on their devices, although note that the update may not be immediately available. If you don't see the update appear, you can always try repeatedly tapping the update page until it shows up.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google has been consistent with Pixel Watch updates, issuing a new one every month this year in tandem with Pixel smartphone updates. Most have just brought a new security patch, while others have included some fixes and other features, particularly the March 2023 update, which also included the feature drop.

Of course, the Pixel Watch isn't the only Google device with a new update. The company also pushed the May 2023 update to eligible Pixel smartphones running Android 13. Unlike the Pixel Watch update, the phones are receiving a few bug fixes along with the update, including a fix for touchscreen response and some occasional UI issues between the lock screen and the home screen launcher.

Eligible smartphones include the Pixel 4a and newer, and that update will also roll out over the next week.

