The Pixel Watch 2 won't get repairs but it apparently does get extended warranty

What you need to know

The Pixel Watch 2 may have a repairability from Google, like its predecessor, but the wearable does have support in the form of extended warranty.

Google’s Preferred Care extended warranty plan covers accidental damage as well as mechanical issues after Google’s usual warranty expires.

The plan is available for the Pixel Watch 2 either on a monthly basis for $4 a month or for two years for an $89 fee.

While Google’s latest Pixel Watch 2 boasts some significant enhancements, repairability — much like its predecessor — unfortunately isn’t one of them. The company will, however, replace your watch with an insurance policy.

Google confirms on a support page that it will not provide screen repairs for accidental damage. Instead, there is an alternative option for customers since the same support page details a new insurance plan available for the smartwatch.

Both the support page and the smartwatch's Play Store listing highlight Preferred Care, Google’s extended warranty plan, which covers accidental damage as well as mechanical issues after Google’s usual warranty expires. The insurance plan is available for the Pixel Watch 2 either on a monthly basis for $4 a month or for two years for an $89 fee.

However, there is apparently an additional cost of $49 as a “repair or replacement service fee” if your enrolled Pixel Watch 2 gets damaged and you have to submit a claim. Also, the company notes that its monthly plan does max out after 60 months.

What’s noteworthy is that Google initially offered the same extended warranty option to the original Pixel Watch as well, but the company inexplicably removed the support shortly after.

Beyond the Pixel Watch 2, both the two-year and monthly plans are also reportedly available for other Pixel devices, according to the support page. Other supported devices include the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 6 series and newer.

Beyond Google’s Preferred Care plan, Best Buy also offers a protection plan to owners of the Pixel Watch 2. Best Buy’s counterpart — dubbed the “Accidental Geek Squad Replace Plan” — provides two years of coverage for about $80. While Google’s extended warranty plan does offer some peace of mind for the latest iteration of the Pixel smartwatch, hopefully, we can see some repairability support in the near future.