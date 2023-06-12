Google Keep's new handy tile arrives for eligible Wear OS watches

What you need to know

Google Keep's single-note tile for Wear OS is now available on compatible smartwatches.

The new tile allows you to choose a specific note that you want to be always displayed on your smartwatch's watch face.

You can select multiple single notes to appear on your watch, but each will only display four lines of text per note.

Google Keep now lets you view the notes that are most important to you at a glance on your wrist with a new tile that's now available on eligible Wear OS smartwatches.

The feature was announced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress 2023. Fast forward to today, and Keep's single-note tile has gone live on many Wear OS watches (via 9to5Google). It features a new interface that lets you pick one of your notes to display on the tile at all times.

There's a "Choose note" button that pulls up your list of notes when tapped, with the pinned ones showing up at the top. You can choose which note you want to keep handy, although you can only see four lines of text at a time. Longer notes will require you to tap on the tile to open the full note, which will then display basic actions like "Add reminder," "Pin," and "Archive."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

If you want to see several tiles on your wrist all the time, you can choose multiple single-note tiles. Background colors and images appear in the tile as well, but adding an image background causes the tile to turn black, per 9to5. To see the tile you've chosen, simply swipe left or right on your watch face.

The screen blurs when you put your wrist down, as usual. According to 9to5, the latest change is rolling out as part of the latest version of Keep for Wear OS (v5.23.202.03.97) via a server-side update.

For what it's worth, you can already use the tile to create new notes while skipping a couple of steps, a feature that was released in August of last year. The new tile is a convenient way to access your notes on your smartwatch without having to actually open the app.

Additionally, the Google Keep app on Android has gained new Material You tweaks, including rounded corners in the navigation drawer and pill-shaped toggles in the settings menu.