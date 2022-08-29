Google Keep on Wear OS gets a useful tile, but only for select smartwatches

What you need to know

The Google Keep app has been updated on Wear OS.

The new update includes a new tile so users can easily create new Keep notes.

The tile appears to only be available on Wear OS 3 smartwatches for now.

One of the most useful features of Wear OS is its tile interface that was introduced in 2020, giving users quick access to certain apps with just a swipe from the watch face. Now, a new update to the Google Keep app on Wear OS brings this same functionality.

The new tile appears in Google Keep version 5.22.322.03.97, which you can find in the Play Store on your Wear OS watch. It's a pretty barebones tile featuring two buttons in the center to create a new note or list. Underneath is a "Browse" button which will show you your synced notes.

The new tile appears pretty helpful, allowing users to skip a couple of steps if they want to create a new note from their wrist. And while typing long notes or lists from your wrist may not be the most efficient method, the app fortunately lets users select a voice-to-text option to quickly jot things down.

That said, the new tile isn't widely available. According to 9to5Google, it appears to be limited to Wear OS 3 smartwatches, which is currently a party of three; the Galaxy Watch 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5, and the extravagantly expensive Montblanc Summit 3.

Having updated to the same version of Google Keep on the Skagen Falster Gen 6, the tile indeed does not appear as an option, which is quite unfortunate. It's unclear why Google placed this limitation on the tile's availability, especially given how the company has pushed for more Wear OS apps to support tiles for developers to make the most out of the platform.

Hopefully, Google is able to expand tile support for Google Keep, as it remains our favorite note-taking app. And who knows, this might be a sign that Wear OS 3 is on the horizon for older smartwatches. However, we aren't exactly holding our breath.