The Garmin vivofit Jr 3 is getting into May the 4th spirit with new Star Wars designs

What you need to know

Garmin is releasing two new Star Wars-themed bands for the vivofit Jr 3, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

A new Skywalker Saga - A Star Wars Adventure experience will accompany the bands in the Garmin Jr app.

The vivofit jr 3 is also picking up new peach leopard and cosmic black bands.

Garmin is known for making fitness-focused smartwatches worn by some of the most dedicated athletes. But not everyone is at that level — or an adult. That’s where the kids Garmin vivofit jr 3 comes in so that the whole family can compete in fitness challenges. Today, Garmin is announcing four new bands, including some from a galaxy far away.

It makes sense that on May 4, the unofficial Star Wars holiday, Garmin would release two new bands featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu. These bands offer the same comfort that the other kid-tough options do but come with two of the newest and most popular characters from the Star Wars saga. The vivofit jr 3 is also picking up watch faces themed to The Mandalorian series to complement the new bands.

One of the many features that make the Garmin vivofit jr 3 one of the best smartwatches for kids is that it offers a complete experience to get kids excited to stay active. A big part of that is the companion app themed to match the fitness tracker. That excellent feature continues with the new bands with the new Skywalker Saga – A Star Wars Adventure to the Garmin Jr app to let your child experience their favorite characters by meeting activity goals.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Along with the new Star Wars-branded straps, Garmin is also releasing two more styles. The new peach leopard and cosmic black bands are coming to the vivofit jr 3. These bands bring along fun new watch faces and a world tour-themed experience in the Garmin Jr app.

The fun new bands, watch faces, and app experiences should bring excitement and enjoyment to children ready to take on their activity challenges.