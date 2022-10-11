Garmin Prime Day deals offer Venu, Forerunner, or Fenix watches for up to 50% off

Garmin is, without a doubt, our favorite fitness brand, giving you a wealth of data and coaching without charging you monthly for it. The downside is that their watches cost a lot more upfront than most brands — at least they did until Prime Day rolled around.

Right now, you can score some older Garmin watches for up to half off, including the Vivoactive 4 (43% off) (opens in new tab), Fenix 6S Pro ($202 off) (opens in new tab), and Venu Sq Music ($100 off) (opens in new tab). The Vivoactive 4 is still one of the top fitness smartwatches available, while the Venu Sq Music adds some much-needed style to Garmin's smarts and the Fenix 6S Pro gives you some premium tools that you normally pay upwards of $800 for on newer models.

The Forerunner 735XT was 63% off earlier today but now is only 50% off for $180 (opens in new tab), still an excellent deal.

These are just the highlighted Prime Deals, but we've also spotted some smaller-but-significant cuts on some of our newer favorites, like $35 off the Forerunner 255 (opens in new tab) and $50 off the Forerunner 955 (opens in new tab) — the two best running watches today — or $100 off (opens in new tab) the excellent Venu 2. Whatever fitness device you're looking for, you're likely to save some money on it over the next couple of days.

These Garmin Prime Day deals will keep you thin and your wallet fat

Garmin Venu 2 | $400 $299.99 at Amazon

Our tagline for our Garmin Venu 2 review is "a great smartwatch that would be almost perfect if it were $100 cheaper." It's almost too perfect that you can now get this AMOLED touchscreen, 11-day battery life, and tons of workout guidance and health data for the price we wish it had cost.

Garmin Venu Sq Music | $250 $150 at Amazon

Although it's been supplanted by the Venu Sq 2, the original Venu Sq Music gives you all the Garmin essentials — built-in GPS with HRM and SpO2, NFC payments, stress and respiration tracking, Body Battery, etc. — but with a stylish and petite design that many runners will appreciate.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 | $330 $187 at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S | $330 $187 at Amazon

Our Vivoactive 4 reviewer called this watch "an ideal option for those who want more than a basic activity tracker but don't want to spend a fortune," and that's even more true now. Available in two sizes, it has a stainless steel case, 8-day battery life, NFC payments, a touchscreen, Body Battery tracking, and other perks.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro | $600 $398 at Amazon

Garmin Fenix watches are powerful and long-lasting, but also bulky and unattractive. This 6S Pro mitigates that with a reasonable 61g weight thanks to the stainless steel case. A 9-day battery, 10ATM protection, 240 x 240 pixels display, and a ridiculous amount of multisport software that will make adventurers and serious athletes happy.

Garmin Forerunner 255 | $350 $315 at Amazon

This average deal is barely worth mentioning during Prime Day, except that the Forerunner 255 is hands-down the best running watch you can buy if you don't need a touchscreen or fancy design, with excellent coaching and data to get you on pace for your next race. Considering how recently it came out, this isn't a bad deal if you'd rather settle for quality than a low price.

Whichever of the best Garmin watches you've hesitated to buy because of the high price tag, now's a good time to grab one. Everyone buys watches for the holidays to hit their New Year's Resolutions, but by that time it's too cold and gloomy for you to gain momentum. Autumn is the best time to establish good habits, and a Garmin Prime Day deal will get you started.

Looking for more discounts? Don't forget to check out our live blog of today's best Amazon deals for other discounts on Amazfit, TicWatch, and Samsung watches.