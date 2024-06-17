Galaxy Watch Ultra design leaks along with its hefty price

What you need to know

A new round of rumors spills an alleged look at Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra with its squarish body and circular watch face set on top of it.

The renders show the device in white and black colorways featuring a circular, third orange (potentially rotating) button on the side.

Renderings of the Watch Ultra have spilled before, showing a similar design and now rumors state the device's 47mm size could launch between $699 and $710.

Another round of leaks is surfacing regarding Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra's potential design and price tag.

The leaks stem from X tipster Tim Tom, who posted an alleged snapshot of the Galaxy Watch Ultra in white and black colorways (via 9to5Google). From the renderings, it seems Samsung is moving toward a squarish body with a circular watch face atop that.

Galaxy Watch Ultra white version pic.twitter.com/OSJbscGkIAJune 16, 2024

The right side of the device seems to offer three buttons with the center-most one colored orange and metallic silver on its face. The purpose of these buttons is unclear. These could likely open the app's menu and other options like previous Galaxy Watches.

This new centered orange button could rotate, letting users scroll through their app menu or adjust media volume. With such uncertainty, it'll be worth waiting until Samsung's full reveal of the watch.

The leaks continue with 91Mobiles reportedly obtaining information about Samsung's potential price plan for the Watch Ultra. The publication's unnamed source states the device could cost anywhere between $699 and $710. These prices refer to the watch's 47mm size variant.

Leaked renders from X double down on previous images, showing the device with that squarish body and circular face. There was a third circular button present in those photos, too. However, it was colored like the rest of the watch's body. Those rumors also said the Watch Ultra could be slightly bigger than the Watch 6 Classic with the following dimensions: 47 x 47.14 x 16.4mm.

Elsewhere in the post, you can also see a render of the charging cradle for the Galaxy Ring, which also appeared in a separate leak.

What's exciting is that Samsung's upcoming countdown animation for this summer's Unpacked event appeared. From the snapshot, it seems the Korean OEM is preparing for its event on July 10 at 10 PM Korean Standard Time (KST).