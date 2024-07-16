Kickstart your fitness journey with the Fitbit Charge 6, now 37% OFF during Amazon Prime Day

If you've been planning to get into a more active lifestyle, this Fitbit deal might just be your cue. As part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can get the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $99.95, which translates to a sweet 37% discount over the fitness tracker's regular retail price of $159.95. That's an amazing deal for the Fitbit's latest and greatest wearable, which is crammed with more features than you can shake a stick at.

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $99.95 at Amazon Available at a discount of around 37% during Amazon's Prime Day promotion, the Fitbit Charge 6 is loaded with goodness. The fitness tracker gives you access to several of Google's key apps such as Maps, Wallet, and YouTube Music. Packing a variety of health sensors, the Fitbit Charge 6 is comfortable enough to be worn throughout the night for hassle-free sleep tracking. It also comes with integrated GPS, NFC for contactless payments, and supports all the bands of its predecessor.

✅Recommended if: you need a feature-packed fitness tracker with Google apps and easily swappable bands.

❌Skip this deal if: you dislike wearing a fitness tracker when sleeping and couldn't care less about paying for Fitbit Premium.

So, what exactly do you get for just under $100? Quite a lot, as it turns out. Arguably the best fitness tracker available on the market right now, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the company's first wearable since it was acquired by Google. As such, it comes preloaded with many of Google's essential apps such as Maps, Wallet, and YouTube Music. You also get a decent collection of health sensors that can keep track of everything from your heart rate to your blood oxygen levels. As noted by Android Central's Michael Hicks in his review, the Fitbit Charge 6 is lightweight and comfortable enough to be worn all night for sleep tracking, which is what you should do if you need to get the most out of it. Not only that, but the wearable is also fully compatible with bands of the last-gen model, so you shouldn't have any issues finding the best Fitbit Charge 6 bands to spruce up the look of your newest wearable.

Of course, the Fitbit Charge 6 isn't without its flaws. Its display is a bit small, and the built-in GPS has reliability issues of its own. But even with all that, you're not going to find a better activity tracker than this one, certainly not for under a Benjamin.