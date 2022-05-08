Can my Fitbit detect AFib? Fitbit's all-new atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection, using the company's PPG-based algorithm, is available on many of the most recent Fitbits. However, only the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense are capable of providing "on the spot" AFib detection measurements.

What Fitbit models support AFib detection?

When it comes to the best fitness trackers and smartwatches, it doesn't take long to see why Fitbit reigns supreme. The company's latest offerings, the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense are jam-packed with plenty of health-tracking sensors. These include basic tracking for things like your steps and workouts, but there's a lot more than can be used.

But even before the Charge 5 and Sense were released, Fitbit has been offering irregular heartbeat notifications with many of its best trackers. You can go all the way back to the Charge 3 and Versa Lite to find a wearable that offers this functionality. And if you were wondering whether your Fitbit is included, here's the full list of options:

Sense

Versa 3

Versa 2

Charge 5

Charge 4

Charge 3

Luxe

Inspire 2

Versa Lite

The Charge 5 and Sense stand out

If you are a proud owner of either the Charge 5 or Sense, you have an extra ace up your sleeve (or on your wrist.) That's because Fitbit also integrated a dedicated ECG feature into its mobile app that provides on-the-spot AFib measuring. This is something that you won't find on the other models listed above, as those will only notify you when something isn't right.

Fitbit's new Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications are based on Fitbit's new PPG-based algorithm. This makes use of your fitness tracker's optical heart-rate sensor in order to analyze any potential problems that could be caused by AFib. Unfortunately, Fitbit and Google had to await approval by the FDA before they could begin providing access to this new algorithm via the Fitbit app.

According to Fitbit, this new algorithm was found to be 98% accurate when assessing and determining whether an AFib episode was taking place. Once an issue is recognized, the app will notify you through the app on your phone. This allows you to provide the pertinent information to your health care professional, without needing to play any type of guessing games.

We are expecting this new algorithm to arrive on Fitbit's upcoming wearables, which should include the Sense 2 and Versa 4. It's unknown whether Google's Pixel Watch could see the same integration, despite Google now owning Fitbit.

