Best Fitbit Sense 2 screen protectors 2022

The Fitbit Sense 2 is available for preorder and is set to release by September 23, 2022. Along with the enticing upgrades over the original Sense, the smartwatch comes with a gorgeous color touchscreen display that you can personalize with a variety of clock faces. Considering everything you can do using the watch, including taking Bluetooth calls, receiving calls, texts, and app notifications, following on-screen workouts, and more, you’ll want to keep that precious screen protected.

The screen is durable and waterproof, but there are some great screen protectors you can buy for added peace of mind as you strut your stuff wearing this smartwatch 24/7.

Here are the picks for the best Fitbit Sense 2 screen protector

(opens in new tab) NANW 4-Pack Screen Protector Case Visit Site (opens in new tab) Top pick The version of this case for the original Fitbit Sense comes highly rated, and the company has also made a fitted version for the new Sense 2. It offers full coverage, with soft plated bumpers to protect the screen’s front and sides from impact, scratches, dust, and debris. You probably won’t need four of them, but given the price, it’s a good deal to keep some spares or share with friends. (opens in new tab) Kimilar 3-Pack Screen Protector Case Visit Site (opens in new tab) Liven up the color With three in a pack, this is one of the new screen protectors you can get right now that are confirmed to fit the new Fitbit Sense 2. It’s ultra-thin with soft bumpers and offers complete coverage of the screen. You can liven up the look with the second and third case in colors other than clear, including rose gold, black, and silver. Or you can opt for a set of three clear ones if you’re not looking to add any extra flare. (opens in new tab) EWUONU 6-Pack Screen Protector Visit Site (opens in new tab) Super simple If you want something super simple that adheres to the screen to add an extra layer of protection without adding anything to the sides, consider these. Made of flexible film, they go on quickly without leaving any bubbles behind (with a steady hand and some patience, of course). While it’s not glass, it’s still anti-scratch, so you don’t have to worry about that door handle or weights machine at the gym scraping against the device and ruining its pristine look. (opens in new tab) KPYJA 6-Pack Screen Protector Visit Site (opens in new tab) A look for each day Change things up with a different look each day, or to match different outfits, with this six-pack that includes different screen cover colors, including pink, space gray, and rose gold, along with more traditional black, clear, and silver. Made of soft material, it protects the entire surface and sides of the screen, beautifully molding to its curves. But keep in mind that, with any screen protector covers, sweat or moisture can get trapped behind it, so it’s a good idea to remove it daily and wipe both the protector and the watch face clean. (opens in new tab) RinoGear 4-Pack Screen Protector Visit Site (opens in new tab) Ultra-sleek For an ultra-sleek, barely-there look, the RinoGear screen protectors offer full coverage of the main screen area using transparent film that adheres to the device. Once applied, you'll get an anti-shatter and anti-fingerprint coating with a nice, glossy finish that won't impact the screen's touch sensitivity. The "smart skin" material is designed to cover the screen's curvature for a seamless look. Note that it's a wet install film, so it requires steady hands to ensure proper application. (opens in new tab) Spectre Shield Screen Protector - 8-Pack Visit Site (opens in new tab) One for everyone If you’re part of a family who loves Fitbits and everyone is getting a new Fitbit Sense 2, or perhaps it’s for a group of friends or a team at the office, this pack offers good value since you get eight screen protectors for an excellent price. Made of flexible film that is shatter, fingerprint, and scratch-resistant, the proprietary skin film material has been laser-cut precisely to fit this new smartwatch.

Which is the best screen protector for the Fitbit Sense 2?

The best screen protector for the Fitbit Sense 2 will be easy to put on and if it offers full coverage as a screen protector, easy to take off and swap with others if you have a set with different colors. It will provide a nice, tight fit so too much moisture can't leak underneath and will still maintain the screen's touch sensitivity.

If you choose a screen protector case that clips onto the screen versus adhering to it, you'll want to remove it and clean the screen (and the watch) daily. No matter how well it fits, moisture can get trapped inside, especially if you shower with it or go swimming, and this could also fog up the screen.

Remember that while some screen protectors designed for the original Fitbit Sense might fit the Fitbit Sense 2, you're better off looking for one specifically fitted to the new smartwatch. The Fitbit Sense 2's casing is slightly slimmer at 11.4mm, versus 12.4 mm, and the width is a couple millimeters thinner at 38mm from 40mm.

Since most screen protectors cover the face and wrap slightly around the sides, they might fit just fine. Both watches, in fact, maintain the same 1.58-inch screen size, with the Sense 2 sporting less of a border around the screen to get a bigger screen-to-body ratio. Interestingly, many screen protectors for the Fitbit Sense 2 will also fit the new Fitbit Versa 4, and vice versa.

But, when choosing a screen protector case, you need to consider how it sits. If a screen protector case designed for the original Fitbit Sense has a border that's the same width as that smartwatch, you might lose some screen real estate, even if it technically fits. Also, consider that the Fitbit Sense 2 has a physical button while the Sense does not, which might impact the fit of the case and the usability when you place the smartwatch in it. Considering this, the NANW is a great option since it comes highly rated, and there's a version designed specifically for the Fitbit Sense 2. To add some color and be able to change up the look while also protecting the screen, the KIMILAR 3-pack is a nice choice, or go for the KPYJA set that doubles the option with six in a pack.

Bottom line: Your best bet is to choose a screen protector that is either explicitly advertised for the Fitbit Sense 2 to confirm it will fit or that only covers the front of the screen versus the sides as well via a transparent material. If you want one that just adheres to the screen, the EWUONU set is made of easy-to-apply flexible film that won't add any bulk. The RinoGear is a wet install method, but it adds a nice, glossy finish.

With this information in mind, have a look through this list, and you're sure to find something that fits, both literally and figuratively. Once you have the screen protector figured out, look into a selection of the best Fitbit Versa 4 bands, most of which will also fit the Fitbit Sense 2.