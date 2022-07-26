Rugged Apple Watch Pro rumored to come for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

What you need to know

Rumors could point toward Apple launching a "Pro" smartwatch.

The new device could potentially come with a larger screen, improved battery, and better outdoor activity tracking.

This Apple Watch Pro could be in more direct competition with Samsung's rumored Galaxy Watch Pro 5.

Rumors suggest Apple is stepping into the "Pro" watch game, bringing in a potential healthy competitor for Samsung.

While a potential name for this proposed Apple Watch Pro is still unknown, there is more to speak of regarding its supposed theme and design choices. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has brought some of these rumors to light, starting with the proposed Apple Watch Pro's appeal.

As you'd expect with a Pro model of any product, the Apple Watch Pro will likely sport a larger display. The device could also come with better tracking capabilities for outdoor activities and improved multi-day battery life. Gurman also suggests that Apple could be counting on the durability of this new proposed Pro smartwatch version to capture buyers.

Rumors of an Apple Watch Pro come as Samsung is also expected to launch its own Pro smartwatch model. Samsung is likely to announce a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with similar improvements over the standard Galaxy Watch 5 series. We should have more information about this new device during the company's event on August 10.

The rumors surrounding this new device see it having a larger, longer-lasting battery that could run for three days before potentially needing a charge.

As we wait, and through the leaks, it already looks like the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could become one of the best Android smartwatches to launch this year, although there's plenty of competition on the Wear OS side, given Qualcomm's new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip.

Like the rumored Apple Watch Pro, Samsung's model is said to sport a larger display. Gurman suggests the Apple Watch Pro gaining some improvements to the chassis, with a more rugged design likely made from titanium. Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also rumored to sport some changes as the device is rumored to ditch the rotating bezel found on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Apple already makes impressive smartwatches that are often a staple for anyone carrying an iPhone, so we'll have to see how this new Pro model will entice users further. In the meantime, Samsung is revving the engines for its launch event in August and has begun offering up to $200 in Samsung Credit for reservations of its upcoming Galaxy devices through its website (opens in new tab).