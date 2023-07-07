Amazfit Cheetah Round vs. Cheetah Pro

Amazfit Cheetah Round View at Amazon View at Best Buy Perfect for beginners If you’re just getting into running, the Amazfit Cheetah Round is the perfect option for you. It’s affordable, has tons of great features runners will appreciate, including highly accurate GPS positioning, and can be used effectively for other workout types, too. For Highly accurate GPS tracking

If you’re trying to decide between Amazfit’s two new smartwatch models, the Amazfit Cheetah Round vs. Amazfit Cheetah Pro, you might be wondering what the differences are. We’re here to help you choose the right one to meet your needs.

Amazfit Cheetah Round vs. Amazfit Cheetah Pro: How they look

The Amazfit Cheetah Round is circular in shape with a fiber reinforced polymer body and liquid silicone strap. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution that’s made of tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. The watch weighs just 32 grams without the strap.

It has a quick start watch face icon and the 440mAh battery offers up to 14 days of battery life, which is generous compared to many other smartwatches of the same kind. Keep in mind, however, that when using continuous GPS, the battery life will drain much more quickly. Amazfit says that with heavy use, the battery will last up to 7 days and with accuracy GPS, up to 26 hours (up to 44 hours with automatic GPS and up to 54 hours with power saving GPS). There’s also a battery saver mode that extends battery life to up to 24 days when using limited features.

Available in Speedster Grey, it has two side buttons, one of which is a digital crown, and offers 5ATM water resistance. The Amazfit Cheetah Round is considered a practical watch for aspiring athletes who are just starting to train and looking for assistance in learning to do so more effectively. It works with both Android 7.0 and above and iOS 12.0 and above devices, pairing with the Zepp app.

Designed for elite runners, meanwhile, the Amazfit Cheetah Pro comes in Run Track black with a titanium alloy bezel, fiber reinforced polymer middle frame, and a nylon strap, making it much more durable, elegant, and expensive looking. With a slightly larger 1.45-inch AMOLED with higher 480 x 480 resolution, the screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an anti-fingerprint coating. It’s overall a more rugged, nicely built watch.

You’ll get the same 14-day battery life with the same battery time reductions based on different modes, including battery saver and various GPS modes. It has the same two side buttons as well, and weights just a tad more at 34 grams without the strap. It’s also 5ATM water-resistant rated and works with both Android and iOS as well as the Zepp app.

Amazfit Cheetah Round vs. Amazfit Cheetah Pro: The specs

Let’s break down the specs of these two smartwatches to see how they compare head-to-head.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Amazfit Cheetah Round Amazfit Cheetah Pro Compatibility Android 7.0+, iOS 12.0+ Android 7.0+, iOS 12.0+ Colors Speedster Grey Run Track Black Material Fiber-reinforced polymer Titanium alloy bezel, fiber reinforced polymer middle frame Screen Material Tempered Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Battery Life Up to 14 Days (up to 7 Days Heavy Usage) Up to 14 Days (up to 7 Days Heavy Usage) Battery Life GPS Modes Up to 26 Hours (Accuracy), 44 Hours (Automatic), 54 Hours (Power Saving) Up to 26 Hours (Accuracy), 44 Hours (Automatic), 54 Hours (Power Saving) Battery Saver Mode Yes (up to 24 Days) Yes (up to 24 Days) GPS MaxTrack GPS, Six Satellites MaxTrack GPS, Six Satellites App Zepp app Zepp app Heart Rate Monitoring Yes Yes Stress Tracking Yes Yes GPS Built-in Built-in Sleep Monitoring Yes Yes Swimproof 5ATM 5ATM Phone Notifications Yes Yes Blood Oxygen Yes Yes Storage 2.3GB 2.3GB Screen Size 1.39 inches 1.45 inches Screen Type AMOLED AMOLED Screen Resolution 454 x 454 480 x 480

There really are a lot of similarities between these two watches, which is also reflected in price, which is not too much different between these two. The biggest difference is in the colors, materials, and build. But we’ll dive deeper.

Amazfit Cheetah Round vs. Amazfit Cheetah Pro: Exercise and sports modes

When it comes down to it, it’s all about sports and exercise. While both these smartwatches can track tons of sports modes, both are designed mostly for runners. If you’re not into running, you might want to look at one of the other best cheap Android smartwatches. With that said, both these smartwatches can indeed track a lot more than running, too, so you won’t be disappointed with either, even if you aren’t a runner. But you also won’t use many of the features that make them unique.

With both, you get highly accurate GPS positioning, ideal for not only runners but also those who love to go for leisurely strolls, hikes, or even go for jogs in unfamiliar terrain, like while traveling on vacation or for work. Using MaxTrack GPS, they support six satellite positioning systems, offering incredible accuracy through their ability to pick up maximum signals. This means even if you’re running through cities with tall buildings, for example, or parks with high trees that could otherwise interfere with the signal, the watches can pinpoint your location with laser-precise accuracy.

Thanks to the AI-powered Zepp Coach, accessible with both smartwatches, you can get personalized running plans based on your current running levels, target race data, distance, goals, and more. This will adjust from week to week to keep up with your progress and performance. Both watches can also predict race achievements and connect to a heart rate belt if desired.

Speaking of which, they both come with a BioTracker PPG biometric sensor and can track 24/7 heart rate as well as stress, blood oxygen/Spo2, and sleep. You can access maps and route details offline as well. Search the app for a color map of your area, download it to the watch, pair it with an imported matching route, and you’re off to the races (literally) in an unfamiliar area. You can also save location points and pair the watch with various other compatible apps, like adidas, Runtastic, Strava, Komoot, Relive, Apple Health, and Google Fit.

When running, you’ll get all the usual stats you’d expect, including total time, lap time, last lap duration, average lap duration, pace, average pace, lap pace, cadence, stride, speed, average speed, even altitude, slope, and calorie consumption. These, along with even more specific running data, make both these smartwatches ideal running partners.

Additionally, both the Amazfit Cheetah Round and Amazfit Cheetah Pro can track other sports and activities too, including 156 sports modes, 25 strength training movements, and eight sports movements. Among these is running and walking, cycling, swimming, outdoor workouts, indoor sports, dance, combat sports, ball sports, water sports, winter sports, leisure sports (think hula hoop and frisbee), and even board and card games. Check workout status using PeakBeats, which helps you better understand performance, including Vo2 Max and when you should train harder or take a break.

Choose what key metrics you want to show on the watch face at any given time, like duration, distance, pace, steps, speed, altitude, slope, consumption, heart rate, and others. This means with both watches, you get a truly personalized view of what’s most important to you.

Bottom line: when it comes to the sports, fitness, and other health features between these two smartwatches, they are virtually identical.

Amazfit Cheetah Round vs. Amazfit Cheetah Pro: What else to know

In addition to all the health, sports, and fitness features, these watches both have other features that make them full-on assistants on your wrist. You get built-in Amazon Alexa along with offline voice assistant support. They both have some built-in music storage , and with the Amazfit Cheetah Pro, you can also play back music right from the watch’s built-in speaker. Additionally, you can load compatible membership and shortcut cards, get events reminders and to-do list updates, control music on your phone, control your compatible phone’s camera, and more.

You also get app notifications (choose from more than 100 apps to load to the watches), phone call, SMS, and app notifications, quick replies for calls with compatible Android phones, find my phone, stopwatch, weather updates, sedentary reminders, and more.

Detailed sleep tracking includes sleep stages, daytime nap tracking, sleep schedules, sleep breathing quality, and sleep score. You can do breathing exercises when you need to cool down or de-stress, and test four main metrics (heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing rate) with one tap.

Thus, once again, these two smartwatches are the same when it comes to additional features and functions, with the exception of the Amazfit Cheetah Pro’s built-in speaker.

Amazfit Cheetah Round vs. Amazfit Cheetah Pro: Which should you buy?

As you can see, when comparing the Amazfit Cheetah Round vs. Amazfit Cheetah Pro, they are effectively the same watch with the same features. The true difference is in the materials used. The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is made of higher-end, more durable materials so you’ll get a sleeker, more professional look.

It has a slightly larger, higher resolution screen that is better protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. You also get the addition of a speaker, though most people will likely pair it with Bluetooth wireless headphones anyway.

Nonetheless, considering the Amazfit Cheetah Pro is not much more in price, you’d be better off spending the extra few bucks for this model to get a better build and higher res screen. Even if you aren’t a serious runner yet, if you’re working your way up to being one, you’ll appreciate having the higher end model. If you’re looking for the most rugged option from Amazfit that you can buy, you might also want to consider the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra. It’s built to withstand just about any climate and situation, though you’ll pay much more for this one.

Even so, there are still reasons to opt for the Amazfit Cheetah Round instead. If you want something that’s extra-lightweight with a smaller screen (if you have smaller wrists, for example) it might be the preferred option. If you’re on a very tight budget as well, you’ll save a few bucks with this model and still get all the same fitness, sports, health, wellness, running, and communications features you would with the Amazfit Cheetah Pro.

If you’re looking for something more, or with a different design altogether, check out our round-up of the best running watches, which includes models from brands like Garmin, Coros, Polar, Samsung, Apple, and Fitbit that are worth considering as well.

