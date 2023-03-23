The new Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is the ultimate rugged smartwatch

What you need to know

Amazfit has just launched the new T-Rex Ultra smartwatch.

The T-Rex Ultra features a durable design built with stainless steel and a mud-resistant chassis.

The watch can withstand temperatures as high as 70℃ and as low as -40℃.

Average battery life is rated up to 20 days on a single charge.

Amazfit is one of our favorite smartwatch brands, and this week, the company unveiled its new high-end T-Rex Ultra smartwatch.

The watch targets outdoorsy types, which shows in its design and tough build. It's made using 316L stainless steel and has a design that Amazfit describes as "mud proof," meaning even the most rugged wearers shouldn't be able to phase this watch.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Adding to its durability claims, the watch can withstand extreme temperatures up to 70℃ and as low as -40℃.

The watch features a bright AMOLED display which should make it easy to see in just about any lighting condition. Battery life is also phenomenal, as the watch can last an average of up to 20 days on a single charge. Amazfit rates the T-Rex Ultra at roughly nine days with heavy use, which is still impressive.

When using GPS, the watch can last up to 80 hours in Endurance GPS mode, which can put some of the best GPS smartwatches to shame, although battery life dips down to about 10 hours in colder temperatures. The T-Rex Ultra uses dual-band GPS for accurate positioning and supports six satellite positioning systems. Users can also download maps, which can help keep them on the right path.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

For fitness, the watch has more than 160 sports modes. It can auto-detect up to 25 workouts and eight sports moves, including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, indoor walking, outdoor cycling, pool swimming, rowing machine, and elliptical. And for swimmers, the watch has 10 ATM water resistance and is good to go for 30-meter free dives.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra runs Zepp OS 2.0 and supports various health tracking features, such as heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep. The Zepp app also provides access to tons of additional features and over 120 watch faces. The watch can also connect to an array of professional devices and even GoPro action cameras.

All these great features don't come cheap, although, at $400, the T-Rex Ultra undercuts the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro by $50 while offering much longer battery life and being much more geared toward outdoor enthusiasts.

