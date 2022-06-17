The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is just $70 and has something the pricier Garmin Vivosmart 5 doesn't

What you need to know

Amazfit has launched its new Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro smartwatches.

The only key difference between these two is the Bip 3 Pro's built-in GPS.

Pricing starts at $59.99 for the Amazfit Bip 3 and $69.99 for the Bip 3 Pro.

It's been a busy time for Amazfit, we saw the launch of the all-new T-Rex 2 smartwatch at the end of May. Now, the company is back with two new wearables courtesy of the Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro.

When comparing these two new smartwatches, there's only one key difference. They both feature a 1.69-inch color display, can last up to 14 days on a single charge, and offer a 5ATM water resistance rating.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Amazfit packed plenty of health and fitness tracking features into the Bip 3 and 3 Pro as well. You'll be able to measure your SpO2 levels, in addition to the 24-hour heart rate monitoring onboard. Keeping track of workouts is also a breeze, as these smartwatches include an incredible 60 different Sports Modes, making it easy to track your preferred workouts.

While these will quickly rank among the best Amazfit smartwatches, they are still sticking to RTOS. This is partially how Amazfit is able to keep the cost of its wearables so low, but you'll miss out on the ability to download and enjoy third-party apps. At least in the customization department, Amazfit is making it possible for you to pick from more than 50 different watch faces, all of which can be edited.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

So what's the key differentiator between these new smartwatches? The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro offers built-in GPS, whereas the standard Bip 3 does not. It already gives Amazfit a leg up on the likes of the Garmin Vivosmart 5 — which also lacks GPS — while coming in at less than half the price of its competitor.

Speaking of pricing, there's only a $10 difference between the two Amazfit watches, with the Bip 3 priced at $59.99 and the Bip 3 Pro available for $69.99. Both of these smartwatches are available now from Amazon or directly from the Amazfit website.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit Bip 3 - $60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Amazfit Bip 3 offers almost everything you could want in a smartwatch / fitness tracker hybrid. You'll enjoy up to 14 days of battery life, have more than 60 different Sports Modes to pick from, and a few different colors to choose.