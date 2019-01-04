Back in 2014, Google debuted its smartwatch platform in the form of Android Wear, later renaming it to Wear OS by Google in 2018. Wear OS has changed a lot over the years, including both the hardware that it's shipped on and its overall software experience.

From the latest news, how-tos, and so much more, here's everything you need to know about Wear OS!

Here are the best Wear OS watches you can buy

There are a lot of different Wear OS devices asking for your money, but only some are truly worth your hard-earned dollars.

As of right now, the TicWatch Pro is the best one you can get. It has outstanding battery life, a great design/build quality, and all of the features you could ask for. Plus, its price of just $250 makes it a pretty solid value.

Alternatively, we also recommend checking out the Fossil Sport, Skagen Falster 2, and more.

Get the full rundown at the link below 👇

Best Android Wear OS Smartwatch in 2019

Check out our reviews of the latest watches

With new Wear OS watches coming out all the time, we do our best to test out as many as possible to let you know which ones are worth spending your money on.

Below, we have an ever-updating list of all our latest Wear OS watch reviews. Be sure to check back often as we add more!

Wear OS 2.0 makes everything better