Pretend your Galaxy Watch 4 is a Galaxy Watch 5 with these new watch faces

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 receives an update that brings new Galaxy Watch 5 faces to the past-gen wearable.

Those who are interested are most likely looking forward to the full release of the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro later this week. According to 9to5Google, an update for the Galaxy Watch 4's plug-in app is slowly rolling out. The update, version 2.2.11.22081151, is bringing some tweaks to the Watch Manager UI for the Galaxy Wearable app. The update should be available to download off the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

However, what's really grabbing everyone's attention is the inclusion of Galaxy Watch 5 watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 4. 9to5 states that there are several new watch faces available for last year's model, such as Info Board, Pro analog, Digital Neon, Analog Utility, Kinetic Digits, and Flower Garden.

Further information suggests that the Galaxy Watch 4 could be receiving even more new watch faces from the new Watch 5 series once it gets the One UI 4.5 update. The new Galaxy Watch 5 series is already set to be coming with the One UI 4.5 software when it releases. This new software is based on Wear OS 3.5 and comes with a new keyboard interface, watch face customization, an improved UI for choosing a SIM card to use for calls, and a few accessibility features.

Samsung also states that this new One UI watch experience will be coming to both the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic in the third quarter of 2022.