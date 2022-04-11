One of the most popular reasons for using a smartwatch is tracking fitness metrics. But a highly advanced wearable like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 isn’t necessarily a requirement for monitoring a basic metric like steps. This smartwatch is packed with an impressive assortment of sensors to track nearly every facet of your health you’d want to. Because of how much of your fitness the watch can track, using it to reach your health goals is great — if you set your targets. Not to worry, we are here to show you how to get your targets set up so you can get onto hitting them.

How to set target goals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Health app is excellent for diving deeper into the health data that your watch can track. Of course, you can use your Galaxy Watch 4 to track your steps, but it can also track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, exercises, sleep, and so much more. So instead of setting a general target in the app, you can go into each health category that you want to set a goal for.

1. Open the Samsung Health app on your phone.

2. Select the health metric you want to set a target for (sleep, steps, daily activity, etc).

3. Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner.

4. Choose Set target.

5. Enter your goals for each metric within the menu and select Save.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

The process for getting to the targets menu is the same for each of the health tracking options that the Galaxy Watch 4 can monitor. The only part that changes is what targets are available. So, if you want to aim for a specific step count, you’ll be given a menu dedicated to that metric. If you want to aim for a goal body composition target using the built-in BIA sensor of the watch, the target menu for that metric will be customized with options for that goal.

Get fit in style

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best fitness smartwatches and can be a great tool to help you reach your health goals. Health and fitness are two platforms that can greatly benefit by setting targets to work towards, and the Galaxy Watch 4 is a fantastic tool to help you achieve those goals. Pairing that with the powerful insight and analysis of Samsung Health can be an excellent partner in your well-being.