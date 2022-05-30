One of the most forgotten aspects of a person’s health is sleep. While many people will buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch to keep an eye on their heart rate, the number of steps taken, blood oxygen levels, and more, sleep often takes a back seat in terms of health metrics. To help with that, you can use something like the sleep coach on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Getting a fitness trainer or coach is common, but a sleeping coach is less so unless you have a Galaxy Watch 4. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 began offering sleep coaching after a software update in February 2022 to further bolster the smartwatch’s sleep tracking feature. Samsung Health is a robust app that helps you monitor various health and fitness metrics and provides insight into that data.

How to set up sleep coaching on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 already provides helpful information about the quality of your sleep. Still, Samsung is taking it further by analyzing that data to offer beneficial ways you can improve your sleep quality.

1. Open the Samsung Health app on your phone.

2. Scroll down and tap on the Sleep tile.

3. Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner.

4. Choose Sleep Coaching.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

5. You’ll have to answer some questions about your sleep habits.

6. The sleep coach will review your answers and sleep data to assign you a sleep animal based on how you sleep.

7. Tap Start.

The sleep animals that Samsung Health’s sleep coach chooses from are the Unconcerned Lion, Sensitive Hedgehog, Nervous Penguin, Sun Averse Mole, Cautious Deer, Easygoing Walrus, Alligator on the Hunt, and Exhausted Shark. Each of these animals represents your sleep style based on the sleep data.

Your sleep coach will create a four-to-five-week coaching program. After each night’s sleep, you’ll get a notification on your Galaxy Watch 4 with information on how you slept. Then as you near bedtime, you will get things like missions, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance, and sleep reports, all to help you improve your sleep.

Sleep easy

As one of the best Android smartwatches, it’s no wonder that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would have a feature like sleep coaching. Aside from being a gorgeous smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 is full of impressive tech and features — including the advanced BIA sensor to help the watch provide accurate health information. So whether you are working hard at the gym or catching some z’s, the Galaxy Watch 4 can help you do your best.