Do the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bands fit the Watch 5?

Best answer: Yes, bands designed for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 should fit the new Galaxy Watch 5. However, keep in mind that you may need to buy the right band width to match the previous one to ensure a proper fit.

What is the Galaxy Watch 5?

Introduced at Samsung Unpacked on August 10, and officially available starting August 26, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the latest smartwatch in Samsung’s premium line-up. It will also be joined by the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Because the Galaxy Watch 5 boasts a similar aesthetic design and sizing to the Galaxy Watch 4, it doesn’t look a whole lot different. But it’s made of a more durable material with sapphire crystal in the screen that adds more scratch resistance. Like the Galaxy Watch 4, it comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. It’s really the features inside that make the difference, though.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has a battery that lasts longer, boasts improved sleep tracking, advanced body temperature monitoring (coming soon), and, like the Galaxy Watch 4, comes with Google Wear OS 3, which was built along with Samsung and provides access to both Google and Samsung apps. The Galaxy Watch 5 may just rank among the best Wear OS watches.

How do you know which band fits?

As noted, most, if not all, Galaxy Watch 4 bands will also fit the Galaxy Watch 5. Look at the list of compatible models for any third-party band you are eyeing and you’ll note that they will likely work with a number of Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, not just these two.

As Samsung confirms on its support page (opens in new tab), despite the different sizes of the various models of Galaxy smartwatches, many of them do indeed use the same band width. Choose the width accordingly and you can swap among them.

A 20mm band width will work with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as well as the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Watch 3. This includes multiple sizes, which, for these models, range from 40mm to as large as 46mm.

A 22mm band, meanwhile, will fit models like the Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm), Galaxy Watch (46mm), Gear S3 Frontier, and Gear S3 Classic.

How to swap a Samsung Galaxy Watch band

Once you have the new strap, simply slide the spring bar of the band inward and pull the strap away from the watch. Put one end of the new band’s spring bar into the lug on the side, slide the other spring bar inward, and release when the strap is set.

This is a welcome departure from what you might find with other brands that use proprietary straps for every new model, requiring you to frustratingly buy a new band or selection of bands every time you upgrade.

With this interchangeable band system, if you purchased other bands for the Galaxy Watch 4 and you have decided to upgrade to the Watch 5, you can bring those bands along for the ride. Not sure which one to pick? Have a look through our collection of the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro bands.

