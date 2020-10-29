It's not even November yet and retailers are already unleashing early Black Friday deals. Right now you can score some stellar Black Friday deals at Best Buy, including on appliances, phones, smart TVs, and more. For instance, the WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is down to just $189.99 currently. This external hard drive regularly sells for up to $310, meaning you're saving $120 with today's offer. Best Buy also includes free shipping with the purchase.

WD's USB 3.0 external hard drive features a 14TB storage capacity with data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. It's backward compatible with USB 2.0 and offers automatic backup options to make it easy to ensure you never lose your data. It can be used with both Windows and Mac computers, though the latter would require a reformat. If you've recently begun working from home and need more space on your computer, a hard drive with this much storage capacity is truly invaluable.

Another great use for this hard drive is with NAS systems. You can remove the drive from inside this easystore hard drive and put it inside your NAS for a more affordable way to upgrade its storage capacity. Western Digital includes a 2-year limited warranty with this hard drive's purchase, along with WD Discovery software to make it easier to manage and backup your data.

Another great use for this hard drive is with NAS systems. You can remove the drive from inside this easystore hard drive and put it inside your NAS for a more affordable way to upgrade its storage capacity. Western Digital includes a 2-year limited warranty with this hard drive's purchase, along with WD Discovery software to make it easier to manage and backup your data.