Audiobook lovers can now rejoice, as Audible has just joined the Waze Audio Player Program. This gives users of both apps the ability to stream their favorite books and podcasts while on the go and adds to Waze's growing list of services to integrate with the app, including Spotify, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, and most recently, Amazon Music.

The Waze Audio Player is a great way to keep drivers' eyes on the road with seamless integration to some of the best streaming music apps on Android. This is a point that Waze Head of Global Partnerships, Adam Fried, notes as he welcomes Audible to the app:

We are very excited to kick off 2021 by welcoming Audible into the Audio Player family. Audible is such a beloved brand with a huge catalog of content and we're thrilled to be able to bring it straight to their drives. Our users have already driven over 100 billion kilometers while listening to content from streaming services on our Audio Player, and we can't wait to bring this experience to even more users thanks to our collaboration with Audible.

To integrate the services, click the music icon in the Waze app which should pop up with a navigation drawer listing the supported services from your device. If you have Audible, select it and follow the prompts to connect with Waze. From there you can start listening to your favorite books with easy access to navigation buttons. And to make things better, Waze will also integrate within the Audible app to provide users with upcoming directions, so no matter how you're listening, you won't miss a turn.

Audible integration with Waze is available now for both iOS and Android smartphones.