What you need to know
- Walmart's Onn-branded Android TV streaming devices are now available to purchase.
- The 4K model costs $30, while the FHD stick is priced at $25.
- Both models ship with a Google-designed remote control featuring a built-in microphone.
Walmart's in-house Android TV UHD Streaming Device, which was quietly announced last month, is finally available to purchase (via 9to5Google). In addition to Walmart stores, you can also purchase the device online from the retailer's website for $30.
The Onn-branded Android TV UHD Streaming Device has a similar design to Google's ADT-3 streaming device, which was announced for developers in December 2019. It also has a Google-designed remote control with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and YouTube. The remote includes an IR blaster, too, so you'll be able to use it to control your other home entertainment devices.
Unlike the best streaming devices, however, Walmart's Android TV UHD Streaming Device appears to lack HDR support. This could be a deal-breaker for some, especially since 4K HDR content is becoming more readily available. It also misses out on the new Google TV interface that Google introduced with its Chromecast with Google TV last year.
Walmart's FHD Streaming Stick, on the other hand, isn't available online just yet. The FHD model is priced at $25 and offers all the basic features you would expect from an affordable streaming stick — including built-in Chromecast, Dolby Audio support, and access to all the leading streaming services. You can even ask Google to control your TV with your voice, thanks to the dedicated Google Assistant button and built-in microphone on the remote control.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 12 Beta 2 hands-on: Prettier and more private
Android 12 Beta 2 debuts the new Privacy Dashboard, a more personalized theming experience called Material You,and plenty of additional quality of life changes.
Android 12's Privacy Dashboard is a great addition to Android
Android 12 beta 2 gives us our first look at the new Privacy Dashboard. It's not perfect, but it's still a great addition that can be spectacular with a little more time and work.
TP-Link Deco X90 review: An incredible AI-driven mesh system
This fast tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system has AX6600 speeds with and AI-optimized mesh connections. If you need a ton of coverage with great multi-gig speeds, the Deco X90 is one of a handful of systems with the power to keep up.
Enjoy your favorite games with these controllers and the NVIDIA Shield TV
The NVIDIA Shield TV lets you enjoy couch multiplayer gaming experiences again thanks to the great support for third-party Bluetooth controllers! There are a lot of controllers to choose from, so you'll want to find a great balance of form and function to hold up for those long-gaming sessions.