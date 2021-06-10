Walmart's in-house Android TV UHD Streaming Device, which was quietly announced last month, is finally available to purchase (via 9to5Google). In addition to Walmart stores, you can also purchase the device online from the retailer's website for $30.

The Onn-branded Android TV UHD Streaming Device has a similar design to Google's ADT-3 streaming device, which was announced for developers in December 2019. It also has a Google-designed remote control with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and YouTube. The remote includes an IR blaster, too, so you'll be able to use it to control your other home entertainment devices.

Unlike the best streaming devices, however, Walmart's Android TV UHD Streaming Device appears to lack HDR support. This could be a deal-breaker for some, especially since 4K HDR content is becoming more readily available. It also misses out on the new Google TV interface that Google introduced with its Chromecast with Google TV last year.