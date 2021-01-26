In a move that probably couldn't have been timed any better, Skydance Interactive announced that The Trial — a never-ending horde mode with an arcade-style scoring system — will be coming to the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on Thursday, February 4. That's just in time for the annual Mardi Gras parades that fill the street of New Orleans in a normal year. This year, however, you'll have the opportunity to clear those streets of the resident zombies, thanks to this new never-ending mode.

The Trial is a free update for all owners of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and has previously been made available on the Steam and Oculus Rift versions of the game. In The Trial, players will clear wave after wave of zombies using a new arcade-like points system that awards players for vicious kills. Players can then use those points to upgrade their weapons between rounds for even more brutal action and compete on the online leaderboards. Think you're the best zombie slayer? It's time to prove it.

In addition to this news, Skydance Interactive announced that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has grossed an incredible $29 million in revenue since the launch of the game, with a significant chunk of those dollars coming from the Oculus Quest version. That Quest version has sold more than 10x the number of copies that were sold on the Oculus Rift and Rift S platform — an impressive number in their own right, and even more impressive given that the Rift version was released 9 months earlier than the Quest version.