What you need to know
- The Trial will debut as a free update for the Oculus Quest version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on Feb 4.
- This never-ending horde mode using a new arcade-like scoring system to reward players with ways to upgrade their weapons between waves.
- The Quest version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners sold 10x more than the Rift version.
In a move that probably couldn't have been timed any better, Skydance Interactive announced that The Trial — a never-ending horde mode with an arcade-style scoring system — will be coming to the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 version of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on Thursday, February 4. That's just in time for the annual Mardi Gras parades that fill the street of New Orleans in a normal year. This year, however, you'll have the opportunity to clear those streets of the resident zombies, thanks to this new never-ending mode.
The Trial is a free update for all owners of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and has previously been made available on the Steam and Oculus Rift versions of the game. In The Trial, players will clear wave after wave of zombies using a new arcade-like points system that awards players for vicious kills. Players can then use those points to upgrade their weapons between rounds for even more brutal action and compete on the online leaderboards. Think you're the best zombie slayer? It's time to prove it.
In addition to this news, Skydance Interactive announced that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has grossed an incredible $29 million in revenue since the launch of the game, with a significant chunk of those dollars coming from the Oculus Quest version. That Quest version has sold more than 10x the number of copies that were sold on the Oculus Rift and Rift S platform — an impressive number in their own right, and even more impressive given that the Rift version was released 9 months earlier than the Quest version.
Kill the dead again
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Are you ready to survive the apocalypse?
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners takes place in a post-apocalyptic New Orleans where gangs fight over turf while zombies roam the streets. Can you uncover the mystery of what happened?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
If there's no Galaxy Note 21 this year, what phone will you buy instead?
It's looking more and more likely that we won't have a Galaxy Note 21 this year. Assuming that's true, what phone will you buy instead?
Review: Govee Immersion TV lights make me feel like I'm at a movie theater
TV bias lighting has been a thing for a very long time, but Govee's new Immersion TV backlight changes the paradigm for what's expected from simple TV backlighting by using a camera that changes each individual LED based on what's happening on your TV.
Facebook and Oculus: A rough history that’s becoming a glowing future
There's no denying that Facebook and Oculus have gotten off to a rocky start in the eyes of some Oculus Quest 2 buyers. There are even a number of people that won't buy Oculus products because of Facebook's involvement, but is Facebook really the bad guy?
Want to gift the Oculus Quest user in your life? Start here
If you know someone who loves virtual reality, the Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent device to pick up during the holidays. Whether they need the headset itself or could use some handy accessories, games, and add-ons, these are the best gift you can give to them.