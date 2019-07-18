What you need to know
- VRidge is officially out of beta for the Oculus Quest.
- The software allows you to stream SteamVR games to the Oculus Quest from your PC.
- The update includes correct button mapping which vastly improves gameplay.
VRidge is officially out of beta for the Oculus Quest. The software from RiftCat allows you to stream SteamVR games from your PC to your Oculus Quest. VRidge has been through months of beta testing, and the update to a public release addresses several concerns and issues that appeared during the beta. RiftCat announced the update on its website and outlined all of the changes.
The most important change is that button mapping is now correct for Oculus Quest users. Previous versions of VRidge were mapped to the HTC Vive controller which made certain elements of gameplay unusable or difficult. The Touch Controllers within VRidge will now look like the Oculus Rift S Touch Controllers. These aren't exactly the same as the Oculus Quest's Touch Controllers but are very close, and an improvement over having HTC Vive controllers appear inside games.
VRidge now supports iOS USB tethering, allowing you to connect your iPhone through USB. The update also brings a language update, improved instructions, and improved headset type detection within games.
You can try VRidge for free, but to have unlimited playtime you'll need to purchase the full version which costs €14.99 ($16.81).
Versatile VR
Oculus Quest
Freedom to move
The Oculus Quest is a standalone VR headset. That means you don't need a PC or phone to use it and you don't have to duck and dodge around wires. As a result, you can bring VR almost anywhere and immerse yourself in gameplay.
Oculus Quest accessories we love
The Oculus Quest has everything you need to run it in the box, but you can still add some accessories to enhance the experience and help you take it with you.
Oculus Quest Travel Case ($40 at Amazon)
This case will protect your Oculus Quest when you're on the go and has enough room for the headset and Touch Controllers.
Quest Deluxe Strap ($20 at Studio Form Creative)
This adds another layer of support to the head strap built into the Oculus Quest. It helps distribute weight across your head to improve comfort, which is important for longer sessions.
Panasonic rechargeable batteries ($19 at Amazon)
These batteries can be recharged up to 2,100 times and are a great way to keep your Touch Controllers charged and ready to go.
