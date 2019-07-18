VRidge is officially out of beta for the Oculus Quest. The software from RiftCat allows you to stream SteamVR games from your PC to your Oculus Quest. VRidge has been through months of beta testing, and the update to a public release addresses several concerns and issues that appeared during the beta. RiftCat announced the update on its website and outlined all of the changes.

The most important change is that button mapping is now correct for Oculus Quest users. Previous versions of VRidge were mapped to the HTC Vive controller which made certain elements of gameplay unusable or difficult. The Touch Controllers within VRidge will now look like the Oculus Rift S Touch Controllers. These aren't exactly the same as the Oculus Quest's Touch Controllers but are very close, and an improvement over having HTC Vive controllers appear inside games.

VRidge now supports iOS USB tethering, allowing you to connect your iPhone through USB. The update also brings a language update, improved instructions, and improved headset type detection within games.

You can try VRidge for free, but to have unlimited playtime you'll need to purchase the full version which costs €14.99 ($16.81).