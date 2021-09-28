Swedish virtual reality game developer Fast Travel Games announced today it will be expanding its business by publishing VR titles for smaller game developers on Oculus Quest 2 and other headsets. The publishing arm of the company will be led by Patrick Liu, a 15-year games industry veteran and most recently Head of Games at Mojang Studios, as Fast Travel Games's Head of Publishing.

"We've been fully committed to VR since founding the studio in 2016, and in that time we've collected experiences, expertise, and connections that are of huge value to smaller VR devs trying to find success in this market," said Fast Travel Games CEO Oskar Burman. "VR is still a developing medium, and we want to use what we've learned and accomplished to contribute to its expansion and help bring more great games to market."

Fast Travel Games will act as a publishing partner for small developers "looking to break into the market or grow their businesses." The company will provide publishing services such as "funding, access to first-party platforms, top-tier marketing and PR, certification processes, quality assurance, storefront optimization, localization, age ratings, music licensing, and more."

The company has grown over the past year by doubling the studio's headcount to nearly 50 employees and raised $4 million in funding led by Nordic firm Brightly Ventures to bring new games to market. It also recently launched VR horror game Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games, with the majority of its sales coming from the Oculus Quest platform.

"Right now we're experiencing a turning point for VR, with consumer interest growing and technology becoming more accessible than ever before, due in no small part to the success of Oculus Quest and Quest 2,'' Burman said. "While we will continue to develop and publish games on all major platforms, Quest has changed the game. For our most recent launch, Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, Quest has accounted for 90% of sales since launch. VR gaming will only continue to grow and expand, and we look forward to working with other developers to bring their visions to life on Quest and all VR platforms."