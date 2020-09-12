After a full year in Early Access on the PC, Until You Fall is finally making its way to version 1.0 and, with that major milestone, an official release on the Oculus Quest and PlayStation VR. Schell Games has been working on beefing up the content and difficulty over the past year, adding in tons of new enemies, weaponry, and all manner of gameplay enhancements since the initial Early Access release last Fall. Until You Fall is a hack-and-slash roguelite that challenges players to survive as long as possible as they make their way through three tiers of levels.

As players progress through each stage, they'll choose from randomly-generated upgrades that can be used as temporary power-ups or extra currency to be spent between rounds. You'll fight your way through hoards of beastly enemies as far as you can until you fall, then use what you've earned to upgrade your weapons and armor to progress further through the level tiers each time. Until You Fall's gorgeous world visuals and synthwave soundtrack paint an incredible picture that'll have players coming back for more, but the visuals aren't the only draw here. It's the combat that really shines.