What you need to know
- Discord is currently down in some parts of Europe and North America.
- Users have reported server connectivity issues.
- The issue is likely due to an unusual spike of users.
Discord is currently down for some users. As per Down Detector, users have reported server connection issues over the past day. It's possible a spike in users this week has overwhelmed the company's servers. A smaller percentage of users have reported issues with logging in as well.
Discord has suffered outages on the 19th, 20th and now the 23rd of March with outages mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. As more users come online in the coming weeks, the company will have to prepare for more usage spikes.
