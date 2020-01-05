CES 2020 is steadily going into full-force, and Vizio has come prepared with a heap of new soundbars. There's a lot to dig into, so without further ado, let's dive in.

Starting first with the Vizio Elevate, this is the company's latest flagship soundbar that "showcases a revolutionary design that works on its own, or docks seamlessly with Vizio's new OLED TV."

There's a lot of power packed into the Elevate, including two-way left, right, and center front-facing speakers combined with dual-midbass drivers and passive radiators to top it all off. The tweeter is separate to allow for better clarity, and you also get an 8-inch subwoofer that connects to the Elevate wirelessly. Oh, and did we mention that this package also includes two satellite surround speakers?

Add all of that together with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and you end up with one heck of an audio package that promises to take your home entertainment system to the next level.

Along with the Elevate, we're also getting announcements for the Vizio M-Series 5.1 and Vizio M-Series 5.1.2. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are present on both of these as well, in addition to mid-bass drivers, separate tweeters, and passive radiators. The main difference with the 5.1.2 model is that it adds two up-firing speakers for improved overhead sound, but both are said to target "mid-range price-points."

If you want great sound but are low on space, the Vizio M-Series All-in-One promises to be the "perfect solution for any room with limited space for separate surround speakers or a subwoofer." There's also the Vizio V-Series 2.1, which Vizio says "delivers powerful sound with stereo speakers and a wireless subwoofer in a sleek aesthetic."

Pricing and availability info is currently unknown, but we'll learn more as we get closer to launch.

Best Baby Yoda Shirts in 2020