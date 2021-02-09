Prepaid phone service Visible launched several new features for its service starting with 5G. Visible operates using Verizon's network and has started adding support for this new network with the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, and ZTE Blade X1 5G. 5G is included with your Visible plan with support for up to 200Mbps without increasing the price of your plan.

Visible has also expanded its calling to include calls to Canada, Mexico, US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Like the rest of Visible's service, calls are unlimited so there's no need to pay by the minute or worry about keeping your talk time down.

Visible is launching eSIM which will allow customers to activate their device in as little as 15 minutes and bypass ordering a SIM card as was required before. ESIM support has also been added starting with the iPhone XS series, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE (2nd gen), and iPhone 12 series. Android support is coming soon so you can activate many of the best Android phones without waiting for a SIM card in the mail.

Visible is also expanding its Party Pay feature by allowing an unlimited number of members per party and even allowing you to find and join a party on the new Visible Community. Visible has also added a referral program that can bring your next bill down to $5 for referring someone new to join Visible. When you join a Visible party with four or more members, your monthly price is reduced to just $25 per month for as long as you're in the party. A party with two members is $35 per month and three members is $30 per month.