YouTube is, by and large, the king of online video, but ad-free competitior Vimeo is still beloved by many. If you're one of those creators who love Vimeo's laid-back style, the latest update to its Android app may be welcome news for you, as the company will now let you record and live stream your content right from the mobile app (via Android Police).

Head over to the 'Upload' tab at the bottom right and alongside the usual previews that let you select media from your gallery to upload to the site's servers, you should also see new 'Record' and 'Live' tabs. The latter will let you live stream your vlogs on the go, though that'll also require you to be on the $75 per month Premium service offered by the video-hosting site.

If you're just one of the regular users, though, you'll have to be content with recording your videos before the fact. To that end, the app now includes a built-in camera interface, with the most barebones of features. You have options for switching between the front and rear camers, turning the flash on or off, muting the sound, and showing a gird overlay on the video. In addition, you get a total of seven filters for adorning your videos, including Drama, Rose, and more.

In our testing, though, the quality of the camera software included is quite poor, with even a relatively well-lit room showing up as incredibly dark. While the new feature is a convenience, the terrible execution makes it pretty useless and you're probably just better off doing things the old way: taking your videos on the phone's default camera app and then uploading them manually via the app.

YouTube teases new docuseries about AI with Robert Downey Jr.