The winners of this season's UEFA Europa League will be decided under the lights at Gdańsk's Stadion Miejski tonight as Villarreal take on Manchester United. Don't miss a moment with our Villarreal vs Man United live stream guide.

Manchester United essentially stamped their ticket to Gdańsk after thumping Roma in their semi-final first leg clash. After going 2-1 down at halftime in the home leg, United turned on the style in the second half, bagging five goals to all but secure their place in the final.

In the return leg in the Italian capital, 2017 winners United were beaten 3-2 but the result was not enough for the Giallorossi to turn things around.

It wasn't quite such plain sailing for Villarreal who defeated Arsenal over two legs to reach their first-ever Europa League final. Two early goals in their 2-1 home win were enough to book their place in the final after holding the Gunners to a goalless draw in London a week later.

Villarreal missed out on qualifying for either the UEFA Champions League or Europa League through league position after ending the La Liga season in seventh place. That's enough for them to gain entry into the inaugural UEFA Conference League next season, though a win in the Europa League final would catapult the Yellow Submarine back into the premier European competition.

Man United ended the season in second place behind local rivals Man City. Having already gained entry to next season's Champions League, today is all about silverware for the Red Devils.

Will it be a special night under the lights in Gdańsk? Read on for full details on how to get a Villarreal vs Man United live stream with our guide below.

Villarreal vs Man United: Where and when?

This UEFA Europa League final game is being played at the Stadion Miejski in Gdańsk, Poland.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time on Wednesday, May 26. That makes it an 8pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch a Villarreal vs Man United live stream in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this Villarreal vs Man United final game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, use FuboTV to watch live with access to CBS Sports Network's coverage, or TUDN's Spanish-language coverage of the game.

Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV Since the Europa League final is being shown on CBS Sports Network, you can use FuboTV to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. In addition, if you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option with TUDN's coverage. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch a Villarreal vs Man United live stream in the UK

The Villarreal vs Man United match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to much more sporting content.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to watch a Villarreal vs Man United live stream in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this cup final game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch a Villarreal vs Man United live stream without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Europa League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch a Villarreal vs Man United live stream in Australia

If you're planning on watching a Villarreal vs Man United live stream in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Thursday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Europa League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch a Villarreal vs Man United live stream from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Europa League final in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Villarreal vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Villarreal vs Man United. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN