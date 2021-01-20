ViacomCBS has announced that its CBS All Access streaming service will be relaunched as Paramount+ on March 4. The company is holding a special two-hour event on February 24 to introduce the new service and share more details about its streaming strategy (via CNBC).

ViacomCBS first announced plans of rebranding CBS All Access to Paramount+ in September last year, with an aim to appeal to make the service more appealing to the younger generation and compete with leading video streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix.

The service will debut on March 4 in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. It is slated to launch in the Nordics region on March 25 and in Australia in "mid-2021." Subscribers in Canada, however, will have to wait until later this year to access the expanded lineup.

In addition to CBS All Access' existing content portfolio, Paramount+ is expected to offer new content as well, including several originals. Some of the originals that are coming to the service include The Offer, The Godfather, and a revival of The Game. CBS All Access currently has over 20,000 episodes and 150+ movies from CBS, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, and more.

While Paramount+ pricing will only be confirmed next month, reports suggest the service will cost $9.99 per month without ads. Just like CBS All Access, Paramount+ will be available on Smart TVs, mobile devices, and the web from day one.

