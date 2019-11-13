What you need to know
- Verizon has launched a new set-top box called Stream TV with 4K HDR and Google Assistant support.
- The Stream TV runs on the Android TV platform and comes with the Disney+ app pre-installed.
- It is now available for purchase from Verizon for $70.
Verizon has quietly introduced its first set-top box based on Google's Android TV platform, called Stream TV. The Stream TV can now be purchased from the Verizon website for $70 with free 2-day shipping. You can also pick it up from a Verizon store near you. If you are a Verizon 5G Home subscriber, you can get the box for free.
As reported by the folks at 9to5Google, the Verizon Stream TV comes with a free month of YouTube TV service. You also get Disney+ and Yahoo apps pre-loaded on the set-top box. What may disappoint most buyers, however, is the lack of Netflix support.
Like most modern streaming devices, the new Verizon Stream TV lets you stream up to 4K HDR content and includes support for the Google Assistant as well. You can mute the sound, control the volume, or even power on your TV by simply asking the Google Assistant.
With built-in Chromecast, it is extremely easy to stream media files from your phone directly to the TV. All you need to do is tap on the Chromecast button in a compatible app on your phone. Another major highlight of the Verizon Stream TV is unlimited DVR space. Thanks to a cloud DVR, you will be able to save as many of your favorite shows to watch later. The set-top box only includes 1x HDMI and 1x Ethernet port, so you won't be able to attach USB storage devices to it.
