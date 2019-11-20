What you need to know
- Verizon has finally published 5G coverage maps for the 18 cities where its 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available.
- The largest carrier in the U.S. is planning to expand its 5G network to 30 cities before the end of the year.
- Earlier this week, Big Red had announced the expansion of its 5G network to Boston, Houston, and Sioux Falls.
Nearly seven months after rolling out its 5G network in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, Verizon is finally offering 5G coverage maps (via PCMag) for the 18 cities where its "ultra wideband" network is currently being offered. These new maps give users a detailed view of all the neighborhoods where they can find a 5G ultra wideband signal. While Verizon is working with Boingo to get its 5G service to work better indoors, the maps show that the carrier's 5G coverage is currently limited to just the major streets in most cities.
Rival carriers T-Mobile and Sprint, which are set to merge soon, already offer coverage maps for their 5G networks. AT&T, which happens to be the second largest U.S. carrier after Verizon, is yet to provide its 5G services to regular customers. T-Mobile's 5G network is currently live in six cities, while Sprint is offering 5G services in nine.
Verizon's 5G network is currently available in Atlanta, Boise, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New York City, Omaha, Panama City, Phoenix, Providence, Sioux Falls, St. Paul, and Washington D.C. It plans to soon expand its 5G Ultra Wideband network to Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.
5G on Verizon: Everything you need to know
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Qualcomm says 450 million 5G phones will ship in 2021
Qualcomm recently shared its predictions for 5G smartphone performance in the coming years, with 450 million 5G devices expected to be shipped in 2021.
Vizio TVs will get a Chromecast fix for Disney+ next month
Vizio SmartCast TVs will receive a software update next month that will add Disney+ streaming support over Chromecast.
You can now listen to Amazon Music free on Android, Fire TV, and iOS
Amazon Music now supports playing ad-supported music on Android, Fire TV, iOS, and on the web. It's open to customers without Prime in the U.S., UK, and Germany.
The Galaxy Note 10+ is Verizon's best phone
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy Note 10+ is a smash hit.