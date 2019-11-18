Valve, the company best known for the Half-Life franchise and Portal, among others, in a surprise announcement on Monday, announced that its next title will be for VR and will be titled Half-Life: Alyx.
It announced that the title will be Valve Software's "flagship VR game. The company also said it'll reveal more details on Thursday Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PDT. We'll be sure to bring you the latest on that.
We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time.— Valve (@valvesoftware) November 18, 2019
Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw
If you need a refresher on the Half-Life series, I wouldn't blame you. The last entry in that franchise, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, came out in 2007. That game, which worked as an episodic sequel to Half-Life 2, continued the events set up in the main entry but ended on a tragic cliffhanger. Spoiler ahead for a 12-year-old game, but the episode ends with the death of Eli Vance, one of Gordon Freeman's main allies. The last image of the game is Alyx, his daughter, holding his body.
Considering that this VR title is called Half-Life: Alyx, we can assume that she'll play a key role in this story. However, no other details have been confirmed.
While it's been steadily releasing games — with Artifact and Dota Underlords being its major releases since 2018 — Valve been focusing more on hardware and software development over the past decade. With the purchase of Campo Santo, the studio behind Firewatch, in 2018, many wondered if Valve was getting back into game development.
In the Valley of the Gods, from Campo Santo, was expected to be Valve's next games release. It's still listed on the company's website as a future project, but there hasn't been much movement on that front.
While it's unknown yet if Half-Life: Alyx will be available on specific headsets, we can guess from the tweet that it'll at least be available on the SteamVR platform. You can then sideload SteamVR onto an Oculus Quest, for example.
Interestingly, this week marks the 21st anniversary of the original Half-Life's release.
Samsung outsourcing some production to China to compete with Chinese brands
In an effort to cut costs and compete with Chinese brands, Samsung will begin outsourcing production for its Galaxy A series phones to China.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is exactly what a Star Wars game should be
Respawn finally handed EA a win when it comes to Star Wars games, and I'm hoping this means they'll continue to fund single-player experiences without microtransactions.
Latest Galaxy S11 leak hints at 8K video recording, taller 20:9 screen
An APK teardown of the latest update to the Samsung Camera app has shed light on the possible new camera features that the Galaxy S11 will offer.
The Oculus Quest just gained support for over 40 Oculus Go games!
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy for it!